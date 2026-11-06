Sonny Gray Predicted To Leave Red Sox To Join NL Contender

Sonny Gray was acquired by the Boston Red Sox last offseason, and he had one of the best years of his career.

His mutual option was declined, and he should have plenty of options in free agency. Even though he is 36 years old, he has proven he can still pitch at a high level, and he has never had Tommy John surgery. He is durable and coming off a 2.72 ERA season.

NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera and Andrew Tredinnick predicted he would sign with the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves have an offense loaded with stars, but their rotation never stood a chance in October. Chris Sale is phenomenal, but behind him it was a patchwork job. Martín Pérez had a good year and the team traded for Tyler Mahle. Both are free agents, and there are no reliable arms behind their ace.

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Gray would give them a real No. 2 starter who they can rely on to take the ball every five days. The Red Sox would need to find a way to replace him, but there are other quality pitchers on the open market.

Gray would not solve all of the Braves' pitching problems, but he would be a huge piece. His strikeouts were down last season, after surpassing the 200-strikeout mark in 2024 and 2025. He would have great defense behind him in Atlanta and could easily replicate the success he had in Boston.

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