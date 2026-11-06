Brewers Predicted To Lose Jake Bauers To Diamondbacks, Sign Former MVP To Replace Him

Jake Bauers had a breakout season and is set up to get paid this offseason.

After bouncing around the league and struggling to find his place in the big leagues, Bauers finally found a home with the Brewers. He took advantage of an opportunity to play every day when Andrew Vaughn got hurt in the season opener, and he never looked back.

He led the team in home runs, was named National League Championship Series MVP, and is nominated for a Silver Slugger Award.

The Brewers extended him a qualifying offer, but he should have multiple multi-year offers. NorthJersey.com's Andrew Tredinnick predicted he would sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that the Brewers would respond by signing Paul Goldschmidt.

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"With the World Series champions likely set to lose Bauers, why not fill that hole with a capable veteran who destroys lefties and wants to win a ring," wrote Tredinnick.

Goldschmidt spent six seasons doing a ton of damage against the Brewers as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He won an MVP while playing in the National League Central, and as his career comes to an end, the Brewers may give him one of the best chances to win a ring.

The Brewers don't need to find an everyday first baseman to replace Bauers. They already have Vaughn, who was a great hitter this year. Goldschmidt could share designated hitter duties and first base with Vaughn and Christian Yelich.

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