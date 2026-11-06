Red Sox Predicted To Sign Three-Time All-Star Outfielder, Trade From Depth

The Boston Red Sox ranked 26th in home runs last year, and while getting Roman Anthony back will help, the team should still prioritize adding power to the lineup this offseason.

This is a relatively weak free agent class, but there are still some players who can help the Red Sox make a deep run next season. Randy Arozarena is a three-time All-Star who should have no shortage of suitors, but could be a great fit for Boston.

NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera predicted the Red Sox would sign Arozarena and trade from their stockpile of young, controllable outfielders.

The Red Sox have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Kristian Campbell. They really don't need any more than four outfielders who can play daily, and that's if the designated hitter spot is reserved for one of them. It's hard to imagine Abreu, Rafaela or Anthony going anywhere, but Duran and Campbell could certainly be dealt.

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Duran has been involved in trade rumors for the last couple of seasons, but his trade value has tanked since his All-Star season. He has struggled offensively, and perhaps a change of scenery could help. Campbell signed an extension as a rookie, but is currently stuck in Triple-A after transitioning to a full-time outfield role.

Both could generate trade interest, but it will be harder to trade Campbell due to the contract. Regardless, adding Arozarena would mean he needs a spot to play and the Red Sox could easily use him as a designated hitter and outfielder.

Arozarena had 53 home runs in the last two seasons and posted an .811 OPS. He has been an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, playing half of his games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. He could put up monster numbers at Fenway Park.

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