Why Red Sox Should Sign Jake Bauers, Move On From Two Struggling Players

The Boston Red Sox ranked 26th in home runs last season, and adding some more power should be a priority this offseason.

To be fair, one of the biggest power threats in the lineup, Roman Anthony, missed most of the season, so his being healthy should help. Trevor Story being hurt did not help either. Still, the Red Sox should look for ways to add more pop to the lineup, and Jake Bauers could be a great addition.

Bauers had a breakout season at 30, leading the Milwaukee Brewers in home runs with 26. He won the National League Championship Series MVP and is nominated for two Silver Slugger Awards, as both a utility player and a first baseman. The World Series champion was extended a qualifying offer, but figures to have multi-year offers available.

The Red Sox don't really need a first baseman, and there are not really any spots in their lineup that are clearly in need of a replacement.

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Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will be the regular outfielders. Caleb Durbin, Trevor Story, Curtis Mead, Willson Contreras and Adley Rutschman are expected to be the regular infield alignment. The only spot that could really change is shortstop, and that could simply be Franklin Arias replacing Story.

Right now, the Red Sox would have to rotate left field and designated hitter between Anthony, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida, with Yoshida likely exclusively playing as a designated hitter.

However, Yoshida is reportedly unlikely to return and Duran is once again a common name in trade rumors. The Red Sox should get rid of both of them and sign Bauers.

Bauers can rotate in as a designated hitter, first baseman and outfielder. He played left field a little bit for the Brewers this year, and is a solid option there if the Red Sox ever need to get Anthony off his feet.

However, he may be best served as a designated hitter sharing first base with Contreras. He is not really a great defender, so more time as a designated hitter could make sense.

Bauers has great power, does not chase and draws walks at a 16.3% rate. He is a quality bat who would fit well into the Red Sox's lineup without forcing a huge lineup shuffle.

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