Nationals Will Reportedly 'Shop' CJ Abrams; Which Teams Make Sense As Suitors?

CJ Abrams could be on the move this offseason, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, and plenty of teams should be showing interest.

Nightengale said on Foul Territory on Wednesday that he thinks the Nationals will "shop" Abrams this offseason. He is a two-time All-Star and just had a career year, hitting 33 home runs and collecting 106 RBIs. He is under club control through 2028, and these two teams should pick up the phone to see what the Washington Nationals are asking for.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves need a shortstop, and while Abrams is a terrible defender at shortstop, the Braves could move him to second base and move Ozzie Albies to shortstop, a position he has played in the past.

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Abrams would join Ronald Acuña, Jr., Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson and Michael Harris as part of a great Braves offense. The Braves may have to pay more than other teams to get Abrams as a division rival, but it would be well worth it.

Boston Red Sox

There were reports that the Red Sox were in the market for an established star shortstop near the trade deadline. In fact, Abrams was one of the names they were linked to.

The Red Sox would be able to offer their top prospect, Franklin Arias, in exchange for Abrams, and he would certainly bring some much-needed power to the lineup.

Abrams would likely have to move to second base, meaning the Red Sox would have to move Caleb Durbin to shortstop and Curtis Mead to third base. They would also have to find a way to move on from Trevor Story or make sure he gets regular at-bats in what would be a crowded infield.

Regardless, Abrams is exactly the kind of bat the Red Sox need.

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