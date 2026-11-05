Mets Plan To Honor Late Franchise Legend In 2027

The baseball world lost a legend on Sunday with the passing of former MLB pitcher Jerry Koosman. He was 83.

Koosman enjoyed a 19-year MLB career from 1967 to 1985. He spent the bulk of his career with the New York Mets, spending his first 12 seasons there,

A two-time All-Star, Koosman helped the Mets win two National League pennants, including their first World Series championship in 1969. He beat the Baltimore Orioles twice in the Fall Classic, including during the Game 5 clincher.





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The winningest left-handed pitcher in team history, Koosman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989 and had his number 36 retired in 2021.

Not surprisingly, the Mets announced on Thursday that they plan to honor him with a jersey patch in 2027.

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