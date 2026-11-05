Insider Reveals Chances Of Masataka Yoshida Actually Returning To Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida has not quite lived up to expectations with the Boston Red Sox, and the team could try to move on from him this offseason.

The outfield is already crowded with Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran. The team also has Kristian Campbell in Triple-A. Yoshida has not proven to be good enough to be the everyday designated hitter, even if the team could give him that role.

According to Red Sox insider Alex Speier, the chances of him being back with the Red Sox next season are not too high.

“It feels like given the crowd of the 40-man roster and the desire to upgrade, it feels like it’s likelier than not that Yoshida is not back with the Red Sox," Speier said on 310 to Left.

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He is due $18.6 million next year. It is the final year of his five-year, $90 million deal he signed before the 2023 season. The team could try to trade him, but it will be hard to find a team willing to take on that much money for Yoshida.

He has played in just 142 games in the last two seasons. Last season, he had a .746 OPS and five home runs. The power numbers have not translated from when he was in Japan, but he can still be a quality player.

The Red Sox need more power, but they don't really have many spots in their lineup open. They could look to clear some clutter and find a player who can serve as a designated hitter regularly.

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