Cubs Free Agent Predicted To Leave For Orioles

Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman are all free agents after playing a role in the Chicago Cubs' rotation last season.

While none of them are quite at the top of the pitching market in free agency, they should all generate interest. Holmes is perhaps the most interesting case of all of them.

He was a star reliever of the New York Yankees before signing to be a starter with the Mets. 2025 was his first full season as a starter and he posted a 3.53 ERA. Last season, he was off to a great start. Through nine starts, he had a 2.39 ERA, but then fractured his fibula. However, after he was traded to the Cubs, he had a 4.25 ERA.

Plenty of teams looking for middle-rotation arms could try to land him, butBleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted he would sign with the Baltimore Orioles.

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"Holmes isn't quite as accomplished as Seth Lugo was when the Kansas City Royals gave him a two-year, $46 million extension with a $17 million club option for a third season," wrote Kelly. "But there are definitely some similarities, as both were long-time relievers who became effective starters. Lugo's deal also covered his age-36 and 37 seasons, unlike Holmes, who will pitch next season at 34. So a slight bump on the Lugo deal that was signed in July of 2025 makes sense."

Kelly predicted a two-year, $48 million deal with a $20 million club option for Holmes. He could thrive with an elite infield defense behind him, but the Orioles will have to make sure they can get him back to pitching like he was at the beginning of the year and not like he did for the Cubs.

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