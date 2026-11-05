Blue Jays Reportedly Re-Sign Outfielder Who Made Debut 12 Years After Being Drafted

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly re-signed Rudy Martin Jr. to a minor-league deal, according to Ari Alexander.

Martin made his MLB debut last season, 12 years after the Kansas City Royals drafted him. He had a long road to the big leagues, but appeared in two games for the Blue Jays. He had three plate appearances. He drew one walk and struck out once, but did not record any hits.

He became a free agent after the team outrighted him on Oct. 29, but it looks like he will be back. He could actually have a better chance to play next season as the Blue Jays have to consider making some serious changes in the outfield.

Martin has also spent time in the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals, but found his way to Toronto last season. He played in 91 Triple-A games last season, slashing .274/.394/.421 with 11 home runs.

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He is 30 years old, but is still trying to make a name for himself in the big leagues. With some openings in the Blue Jays outfield now, he could compete for a job in spring training.

The Blue Jays are likely going to explore adding a star outfielder in free agency, but that does not mean Martin won't be able to carve out some kind of role.

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