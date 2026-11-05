Should Red Sox Target Freddy Peralta In Free Agency?

The Boston Red Sox have a very good lineup and rotation when healthy, but injuries held them back last season.

Even if they are healthy going into next season, they have some moves they need to make in the offseason. Sonny Gray was a huge part of the team last season, but he is a free agent now. The Red Sox could look to replace him on the open market.

Obviously, Tarik Skubal is the top pitcher available, and the Red Sox are not really expected to go after him. However, they could consider going after Freddy Peralta, who is at worst the third best pitcher on the open market. Peralta was acquired by the New York Mets before the regular season, but traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline.

Peralta was not good on the Mets, and the two-time All-Star looked like he was going to have to sign a prove it deal as a free agent. However, the Rays got him back to looking like an All-Star.

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The Rays had him throw his changeup more, pitch out the stretch and move his position on the rubber. All of that resulted in a 3.25 ERA for the Rays in 10 regular season starts. He had a 0.79 ERA in his final six regular season starts.

Peralta was exceptional in the postseason and won the American League Championship Series MVP Award. He could join the Red Sox and round out a great starting rotation.

Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Peralta and Jake Bennett would be a great group.

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