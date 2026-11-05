Brewers Lose Top Exec To A's Front Office

Just one week after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series title in franchise history, Cam Castro is already moving on.

On Wednesday, the A's announced Castro as their new general manager. He'll serve under their new president of baseball operations, Taylor Smith, who joined the team two weeks ago.

Castro, 36, joined the Brewers in 2019. He quickly worked his way up despite his young age, spending the last two seasons as their senior vice president of player development and performance.





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After helping lead Milwaukee to the mountaintop, Castro will try to do he same with the A's, who are coming off five straight losing seasons and haven't won a championship since 1989. Fortunately for them, he's already used to working with limited resources and a tight budget.

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