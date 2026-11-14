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🏥 Bartow FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Tech Roles Now Hiring
Bartow’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for hands-on patient care and support staff. If you like fast-paced work and helping people in crisis or surgery, these openings are worth a look.
Lead Inpatient Technician – CSU Unit
- Employer: Peace River Center
- Location: Bartow, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the tech team on the Crisis Stabilization Unit, keeping the unit safe and therapeutic for adults and teens in crisis. You’ll support daily schedules, help with groups and daily living, document care, and may transport patients if you meet driving requirements.
Good fit if you:
- Have a High School Diploma/GED and 2+ years direct care (preferred)
- Can lift 75–200 lbs and stay calm in stressful situations
- Are comfortable with behavioral health, de-escalation (ACT), and teamwork with nurses and clinicians
Lead Inpatient Technician – SRT Unit
- Employer: Peace River Center
- Location: Bartow, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar leadership role on a different inpatient unit (SRT), focused on safety, structure, and crisis stabilization. You’ll guide other techs, support treatment groups, complete paperwork, and help with admissions and discharges.
Good fit if you:
- Hold a High School Diploma/GED and direct care experience
- Prefer a fast-paced behavioral health setting with close teamwork
- Meet driving requirements and can handle both physical work and detailed documentation
Sterile Processing Tech – Certified, 13-Week System Pool
- Employer: BayCare Health System
- Location: Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bartow, FL (floats across BayCare system)
- Type: 13-week assignment, System Pool
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8-hour shifts, current need 2:00pm–10:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Short-term, system-wide role for a Certified Sterile Processing Tech who wants variety and steady hours. You’ll handle decontamination, prep, packaging, and sterilization of instruments, following strict standards and manufacturer guidelines.
Good fit if you:
- Have Sterile Processing Certification, HS diploma/equivalent, and 1+ year sterile processing experience
- Like floating to different BayCare locations and working with OR teams
- Are detail-focused and strong with infection control and sterile technique
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Take a few minutes today to apply while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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