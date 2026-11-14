Barton’s got a few solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in Barton, VT:

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 452 Main St, Barton, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.42–$15.00/hour

Fast-paced convenience store role with lots of variety: running the register, helping customers, and keeping the store looking good. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 452 Main St, Barton, VT

Type: Part-time (overnights, weekends only)

Pay: $14.42–$15.00/hour

Great if you want extra income without giving up weekday hours. Similar duties as the day shift—cashiering, customer help, light cleaning—with the same benefits and training from a large, stable employer.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Barton, VT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.42–$20.40/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the register, and assist with stocking and light shop tasks. Offers competitive wages, paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

If something here fits, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.