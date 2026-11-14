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🏥 Bartlett TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Bartlett, TN is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes billing and travel therapy.
Here are several solid roles worth a look:
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
- Location: Bartlett, TN
- Salary: $1,934 per week (based on 40 hours)
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract, Days, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/07/2026
- Setting: Outpatient therapy
Travel PT role with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and outpatient caseload. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), license reimbursement, and weekly direct deposit.
Billing Specialist – Long-Term Care Pharmacy
- Employer: Guardian Mid-South Pharmacy (Guardian Pharmacy)
- Location: Bartlett, TN
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–5:30pm
Office-based role handling insurance claims, patient billing, and Medicare/Medicaid/PDP billing for a long-term care pharmacy. Offers 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision (30+ hrs/week), paid holidays, vacation, and a stable weekday schedule.
LPN – Memory Care Unit (Weekends, 1:45 pm–10:15 pm)
- Employer: Ave Maria Home
- Location: Bartlett, TN (2805 Charles Bryan Road)
- Salary: $27.00–$30.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Sat/Sun 1:45 pm–10:15 pm
Weekend LPN role in assisted living/memory care with low staff-to-patient ratios, weekly pay, shift differential, and benefits after 30 days. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, and is ideal if you have memory care experience and want a focused weekend schedule.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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