Healthcare hiring around Bartlett, TN is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes billing and travel therapy.

Here are several solid roles worth a look:

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Bartlett, TN

Salary: $1,934 per week (based on 40 hours)

(based on 40 hours) Type: Full-time, Travel contract , Days , 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks , start 12/07/2026

Full-time, , , 40 hrs/week, , start Setting: Outpatient therapy

Travel PT role with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and outpatient caseload. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), license reimbursement, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Guardian Mid-South Pharmacy (Guardian Pharmacy)

Location: Bartlett, TN

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Not listed (competitive pay) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–5:30pm

Office-based role handling insurance claims, patient billing, and Medicare/Medicaid/PDP billing for a long-term care pharmacy. Offers 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision (30+ hrs/week), paid holidays, vacation, and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Ave Maria Home

Location: Bartlett, TN (2805 Charles Bryan Road)

Salary: $27.00–$30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Sat/Sun 1:45 pm–10:15 pm

Weekend LPN role in assisted living/memory care with low staff-to-patient ratios, weekly pay, shift differential, and benefits after 30 days. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, and is ideal if you have memory care experience and want a focused weekend schedule.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.