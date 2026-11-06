🐱 Sweet Bartlett Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Bartlett, TN? These young cats are waiting at the City of Bartlett Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Solid black

Solid black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter

Phone: (901) 385-6484

Charlie is a handsome black kitten who’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family of his own. At this age, he’s a great fit for families who want to help a kitten learn the ropes and settle into home life.

👉 Meet CHARLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter

Phone: (901) 385-6484

Lilah is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, unique coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet LILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter

Phone: (901) 385-6484

Ice is another lovely tortoiseshell baby looking for a safe, caring home. As a young kitten, she’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy, play, and cuddles.

👉 Meet ICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bartlett, TN, please consider visiting the City of Bartlett Animal Shelter or calling (901) 385-6484 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.