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🐱 Sweet Bartlett Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Bartlett, TN? These young cats are waiting at the City of Bartlett Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
CHARLIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter
- Phone: (901) 385-6484
Charlie is a handsome black kitten who’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family of his own. At this age, he’s a great fit for families who want to help a kitten learn the ropes and settle into home life.
👉 Meet CHARLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LILAH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter
- Phone: (901) 385-6484
Lilah is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, unique coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet LILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ICE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: City of Bartlett Animal Shelter
- Phone: (901) 385-6484
Ice is another lovely tortoiseshell baby looking for a safe, caring home. As a young kitten, she’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy, play, and cuddles.
👉 Meet ICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bartlett, TN, please consider visiting the City of Bartlett Animal Shelter or calling (901) 385-6484 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.