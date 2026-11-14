Bartlesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re clinical, customer-facing, or just starting out. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: HearingLife

HearingLife Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$90,000 base + uncapped commission (relocation stipend available)

Work in a modern hearing clinic helping patients hear better every day. Strong base pay, bonus potential, and a big benefits package (PTO, health, 401(k) match, tuition/CEU help) plus clear paths into leadership and mentoring.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one, evidence-based care in an outpatient setting with a respected health system. You’ll handle evals, treatment plans, and patient education while working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Homeland Stores (HAC Inc.)

Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy community pharmacy role with lots of patient contact and on-the-job training. This is an employee-owned company with ESOP + 401(k), so your work helps grow your retirement while you build pharmacy skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.