Bartlesville’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy, with solid options from entry level to leadership. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Interactive CAD Services

Interactive CAD Services Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Contract (W2, no benefits)

Salary: Not listed

Support materials management for Phillips 66 sites, helping set inventory levels, MRP parameters, and cycle counts in systems like SAP/Oniqua. Good fit if you enjoy data, KPIs, and working with different teams to improve inventory performance.

Employer: SLB

Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a large warehouse operation end-to-end, from inventory control and KPIs to team leadership and third-party logistics. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in materials/warehouse management and experience with SAP and Lean tools who wants to shape long-term performance.

Employer: JEC – Disability Inclusion (partnering with a local employer)

(partnering with a local employer) Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Hands-on warehouse role moving inbound and outbound materials with a stand-up forklift, doing receiving, labeling, and inventory support. Designed for job seekers with disabilities or barriers to employment, with extra coaching and support from JEC at no cost.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good logistics roles in Bartlesville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.