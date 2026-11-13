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🏥 Several Bartlesville Healthcare Roles, Up to $175K+
Bartlesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses and advanced practice pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Registered Nurse – Acute Rehab (Nights)
- Employer: Ascension – Jane Phillips Medical Center
- Location: Bartlesville, OK
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll coordinate care for rehab patients, follow physician and nursing orders, and help plan safe discharges. This role comes with comprehensive health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits in a large, mission-driven health system.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – $2,278/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Bartlesville, OK
- Type: Travel, Full-time
- Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Duration: 12 weeks starting 12/06/2026
Short-term OR contract with steady day shifts and a weekly pay package plus tax-free stipends (amount to be confirmed). Good fit if you like travel nursing flexibility and want strong agency support.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – $2,278/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Bartlesville, OK
- Type: Travel, Full-time
- Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks
Similar OR travel role with a 13-week contract. You’ll provide direct perioperative care, coordinate with the surgical team, and follow established protocols in a busy OR setting.
Physician Assistant – Certified (Dermatology)
- Employer: Northern Oklahoma Dermatology
- Location: Bartlesville, OK (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (4-day work week)
- Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 per year + quarterly production bonuses
Join a well-established private derm practice seeing a wide range of skin conditions, doing biopsies, excisions, cryotherapy, and more. Comes with medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, vision, and a 4-day work week, plus room to grow your own patient panel.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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