Bartlesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses and advanced practice pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Ascension – Jane Phillips Medical Center

Ascension – Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate care for rehab patients, follow physician and nursing orders, and help plan safe discharges. This role comes with comprehensive health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits in a large, mission-driven health system.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Travel, Full-time

Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Duration: 12 weeks starting 12/06/2026

Short-term OR contract with steady day shifts and a weekly pay package plus tax-free stipends (amount to be confirmed). Good fit if you like travel nursing flexibility and want strong agency support.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Bartlesville, OK

Type: Travel, Full-time

Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Duration: 13 weeks

Similar OR travel role with a 13-week contract. You’ll provide direct perioperative care, coordinate with the surgical team, and follow established protocols in a busy OR setting.

Employer: Northern Oklahoma Dermatology

Location: Bartlesville, OK (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (4-day work week)

Full-time (4-day work week) Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 per year + quarterly production bonuses

Join a well-established private derm practice seeing a wide range of skin conditions, doing biopsies, excisions, cryotherapy, and more. Comes with medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, vision, and a 4-day work week, plus room to grow your own patient panel.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.