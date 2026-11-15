🚧 Special Meeting on Barryton Sewer Project – Nov. 19

The Village of Barryton is holding a special meeting to talk about the sewer project and a related change order.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Village Hall, 94 Angel Ave., Barryton

Topic: Update on Sewer Project & Change Order

Who can attend: The meeting is open to everyone

If you live in Barryton or are affected by the sewer project, you can come to hear the latest update and learn about the proposed change to the project.