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Barryton
🚧 Nov. 19 special meeting on Barryton sewer project
4 days ago
🚧 Special Meeting on Barryton Sewer Project – Nov. 19
The Village of Barryton is holding a special meeting to talk about the sewer project and a related change order.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Location: Village Hall, 94 Angel Ave., Barryton
- Topic: Update on Sewer Project & Change Order
- Who can attend: The meeting is open to everyone
If you live in Barryton or are affected by the sewer project, you can come to hear the latest update and learn about the proposed change to the project.
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