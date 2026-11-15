undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Barryton
⚠️ Village of Barryton office closed Nov. 16, 2026
4 days ago
⚠️ Village of Barryton office closed Nov. 16, 2026
The Village of Barryton office will be closed on Monday, November 16, 2026.
If you need village services or have questions around that time, plan your visit for another day.
You can still reach staff by:
- Phone: 989-382-7822
- Email: barrytongov@gmail.com
The village apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.
More Info: Office Closed – Village of Barryton
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.