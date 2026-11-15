⚠️ Village of Barryton office closed Nov. 16, 2026

The Village of Barryton office will be closed on Monday, November 16, 2026.

If you need village services or have questions around that time, plan your visit for another day.

You can still reach staff by:

Phone: 989-382-7822

Email: barrytongov@gmail.com

The village apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.