The Barrington Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Town Hall Main Meeting Room, 4 Signature Drive, Barrington, NH 03825, with an option to attend remotely. The agenda includes variance requests for 120 Tolend Road (Map 223, Lot 21) and 937 Franklin Pierce Highway (Map 233, Lot 31), a Special Exception request on Nippo Court (Map 112, Lot 38), and an Equitable Waiver request for 14 Winkley Pond Road (Map 253, Lot 14). Remote participation details are at www.barrington.nh.gov/zbmeetings, and the full agenda is at www.barrington.nh.gov/zbagenda20261118.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Barrington, NH - Town Government