Three wonderful dogs in Barrington, NH are hoping to find their forever families through Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption. If you’re looking for a friendly companion, these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix

Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $625

Shelter: Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (603) 608-3374

Margot is a “cutie patootie” who’s on her way to New Hampshire to meet her new family. Her foster reports she’s doing well with other dogs, cats, and kids, which makes her a great choice for many types of homes.

She’s still a young puppy, so she’ll need a family ready to help her learn the basics and give her time to settle in. Her playful puppy ways will likely come with some funny stories as she figures out life in a home.

👉 Meet Margot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix

Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Puppy (about 3–4 months)

Puppy (about 3–4 months) Weight: Around 20 lbs

Around 20 lbs Gender: Female

Color: Black and white, fluffy coat, speckled nose

Black and white, fluffy coat, speckled nose Adoption fee: $625

Shelter: Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (603) 608-3374

Colette is a fluffy, speckle-nosed pup who loves to play and is on the lookout for her forever family. She’s doing well in her foster home and gets along with other dogs, kids, and cats.

Because she’s still young, Colette needs a patient family who can help her learn her manners and practice all the puppy basics. In between training sessions, she’ll be happy to test out toys and enjoy playtime with you.

👉 Meet Colette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Adult (about 1.5 years) Weight: About 50–55 lbs

About 50–55 lbs Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (603) 608-3374

Winston is a happy, playful young adult dog who’s ready for a home of his own. He’s friendly with people and other dogs and is kennel trained (though he thinks a treat makes going in much more fun!).

Described as a very silly guy, Winston loves to play and have fun, then settle in for snuggles. If you’re looking for an affectionate dog who will keep you laughing and brighten your days, Winston could be your match.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Barrington, NH, consider calling Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption at (603) 608-3374 to ask about these wonderful dogs or to schedule a visit. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.