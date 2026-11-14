📅 Free seed library launch at Barrington Area Library

On Saturday, Jan 30, the Barrington Area Library is kicking off this season’s Seed Library.

• 10 AM – 1 PM: Seed selection for BALibrary cardholders only

• 1 – 2 PM: Seed selection open to everyone

Stop by to see what’s in stock and pick out free seeds. There’s a limit of two packets per variety per person present, unless otherwise noted.

Master Gardeners will be there to answer questions and help you choose what to grow.

After the launch, the Seed Library is open to everyone during normal Library hours. Seeds are free, available while supplies last, and produce seeds are organic and non-GMO.

For details, including which seeds they’ll stock in 2027, visit balibrary.org/garden.