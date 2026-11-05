undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Barrington, IL Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Hands-On Roles
Barrington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to animal care. Here are a few solid options if you like direct patient (or pet!) care.
Cardiac Catheterization Interventional Clinical Team Lead
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Barrington, IL (Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital)
- Type: Internship / Clinical Team Lead
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Cath Lab/Interventional Radiology team, support staffing and training, and step in clinically when needed. Good fit if you’re a BSN RN or ARRT Cath/IR tech with 3–5 years invasive cardiology/IR experience and want more leadership responsibility.
Experienced Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Animal Care Center of Barrington
- Location: Barrington, IL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on vet tech role in a modern clinic with a long local history and loyal clients. You’ll assist in surgery, anesthesia, lab work, X-rays, and dental care, with benefits, 401(k), and staff pet discounts for full-time team members.
Respiratory Therapist (RT)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL
- Type: Per Diem / Part-time (48 hours per 6 weeks, various shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem RT role with flexible shifts, working across critical and non-critical care with ventilators, meds, and patient education. Great if you’re a new grad from an accredited respiratory program with RCP license + BLS, and want hospital experience without a full-time schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Barrington tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.