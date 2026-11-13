Bay Area radio is losing one of its longest-running morning voices. Sarah Clark of Alice 97.3’s The Sarah & Vinnie Showannounced Friday she will retire early next year.

What We Know: Clark shared the news on Friday’s broadcast, and the decision was her own. Notably, she joined the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. Before radio, the Rhode Island native studied equine business management at Johnson & Wales in Providence. She then began as a 5 a.m. intern at Boston’s WBCN, a habit she later carried to Alice.

What They Said: Sarah Clark: “After 30 years of getting up at an ungodly hour, in the middle of the night basically, I have decided that early next year I am going to step away from the morning show.”

What Remains Unclear: However, Clark did not name a date for her final broadcast. Likewise, the station has not shared plans for the show’s future.

What It Means: Ultimately, Clark’s exit closes one of the Bay Area’s most durable morning partnerships. She knew Hasson was a match after hearing his tape, and that chemistry defined the show. Still, Friday proved the humor remains intact. “And now we can get back to making fun of Vinnie before I start crying,” she said.

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