Larry Kane is retiring after 69 years in radio and television. The legendary Philadelphia broadcaster spent his final 23 years at KYW Newsradio.

What We Know: Kane started in Miami radio in 1957, at just 15 years old. By 27, he was America’s youngest major-market TV news anchor at 6ABC Action News. After stops at ABC News and WABC-TV in New York, he returned to Philadelphia. There, he spent nearly 15 years at NBC10 and a decade at CBS3, then joined KYW in 2003.

What They Said: Larry Kane: “It’s been just the greatest experience, but I’m happy that I’m stopping it now.”

What Remains Unclear: KYW Newsradio has not said how it plans to fill his role. Kane also did not detail how his advocacy for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will continue post-retirement.

What It Means: Kane’s exit closes one of Philadelphia media’s most remarkable careers. Over the decades, he covered 23 national political conventions and hosted numerous mayoral debates. Along the way, he interviewed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. He also met eight presidents, two popes, and all four Beatles.

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