ESPN has set its broadcast teams for the 2026 Players Era Men’s Championships. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas headline the crews calling all 37 games in Las Vegas.

What We Know: Shulman and Bilas form one crew for Players Era 8, November 17–19, while Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander form another. Then, Kevin Brown, Jimmy Dykes, Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla join them for Players Era 16, November 24–28. Every game airs nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 from T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena. Additionally, ESPN became the event’s exclusive home in May through a multi-year deal, replacing TNT Sports.

What They Said: Seth Berger, CEO of Players Era: “Jay Bilas has always been at the forefront of advocating for fair market value athlete compensation. Having him and the all-star roster from our partners at ESPN only further aligns with our goals of providing top-tier environments for the programs and fans involved in our events.”

What Remains Unclear: Neither side has disclosed financial terms of the ESPN agreement. Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether these crews return beyond this inaugural season.

What It Means: Ultimately, the staffing signals ESPN views Players Era as a marquee property rather than early-season filler. Its Saturday Primetime duo anchors both tournaments. Moreover, the field features four of the last five national championship programs. As a result, November college basketball now gets a postseason-style stage on national television.

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