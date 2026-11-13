ESPN has pulled its BottomLine ticker from live game coverage. However, the scroll will still appear during studio shows and breaking news during live event.

What We Know: ESPN first introduced the BottomLine in 1995 as a scrolling source of scores and news. Over time, the network also used it for ads, gambling promotions and programming plugs. Earlier this year, ESPN announced that they would be removing the BottomLine ticker during college football games. That has also shifted to other sports on the network. Now, NewsDay is reporting the ticker will remain during pregame, halftime and postgame studio programming. It also returns for weather delays, major breaking news or programming changes.

What’s At Stake: With the removal of the bottom line, ESPN is now making the responsibility on the viewer to find avenues for checking scores during broadcasts. An ESPN spokesman told Front Office Sports in August the decision was made to provide a cleaner presentation of the on the field product. There have not been an surveys or data showing fan’s evolution with the decision.

What Remains Unclear: ESPN has not said whether the ticker will eventually disappear entirely or if it could return during games. Other networks have pivoted their approach as well in recent years. Additionally, it remains unclear how advertisers, including gambling companies, will replace that lost BottomLine exposure.

What It Means: In short, ESPN is betting that phones have replaced the scroll for live scores. Instead, in-game alerts will now flash in the top right corner or atop the score bug. As a result, viewers get a cleaner screen during games. Still, the BottomLine survives where it always worked best: studio shows and breaking news.

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The post ESPN BottomLine Ticker Reportedly Will Remain On Studio, Pregame, Halftime, Postgame Programming appeared first on Barrett Media.