The New York Times has promoted Paige Cowett to editor in chief of The Daily. Meanwhile, Nazanin Rafsanjani joins the podcast as its new managing editor.

What We Know: Cowett has been central to the show since its earliest days. In that time, she helped define its voice and guided coverage through historic elections and wars. Rafsanjani, meanwhile, brings decades of audio and TV experience from NPR, MSNBC and WNYC Radio. She also helped create Gimlet Media and starts November 17, reporting to Cowett.

What They Said: Sam Dolnick, New York Times deputy managing editor: “With exceptional editorial judgment, Paige has guided coverage through historic elections, shocking and brutal wars, political upheavals and once-in-a-lifetime technological disruption. She has a deep understanding of the show, its audience and the team who makes it all possible, as well as a commitment to creative and independent journalism.”

Sam Dolnick: “Nazanin will work closely with Paige on managing the team and overseeing operations, helping to establish the show’s long-term vision and its editorial priorities and setting us up for growth.”

What Remains Unclear: Specific plans for video and new formats have not been announced with the promotion and hire. It’s unknown an official start state for Cowett in the editor in chief role.

What It Means: Ultimately, the moves show The Times investing in the show’s next decade. Cowett’s promotion rewards continuity at a flagship podcast. Meanwhile, Rafsanjani adds startup-building experience from Gimlet’s growth years. Together, the pairing points toward more video and new formats for The Daily.

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