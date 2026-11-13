Longtime radio executive Bob Moore, whose programming decisions helped shape Los Angeles radio, has died. He was instrumental in building KLSX into one of the country’s most successful FM talk stations.

What We Know: Moore died Tuesday, November 10th, at 10:55 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He built a broadcasting career spanning several decades, including senior management roles with Greater Media, Westwood One, and CBS Radio. A native of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Moore eventually became a key figure in the Los Angeles market. He also leaves behind his wife Helen, daughter Daron, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Bode and Jovi, and his dog Lupin.

What He’s Remembered For: Moore’s most significant achievement came in 1995 when he helped transform KLSX from a Classic Rock station into an entertainment-focused FM talk outlet. He played an instrumental role in bringing Howard Stern to Los Angeles, helping establish an adventurous lineup that also included Kato Kaelin, Susan Olsen, Ken Ober and The Regular Guys. Later, Tom Leykis and Adam Carolla became important parts of the station’s history. The unconventional format ultimately succeeded, making KLSX one of the country’s most recognizable FM talk stations. By 2000, Radio & Records recognized Moore as one of radio’s standout general managers, noting the station ranked among the nation’s top 10 billing outlets.

What Remains Unclear: No additional information about funeral arrangements or memorial services was included in the announcement of Moore’s death.

What It Means: Moore’s career reflected a willingness to challenge conventional programming strategies and recognize opportunities others might overlook. Through his work with major personalities and broadcasting companies, he helped shape an important era of Los Angeles radio. His legacy extends beyond the stations he managed to the talent he championed and the programming decisions that changed the market.

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