Disney/ESPN reportedly wants more Stanley Cup Playoff games in its next NHL deal. Formal negotiations with the league can begin January 1.

What We Know: The NHL signed a seven-year, $4.5 billion deal with ESPN and TNT Sports in 2021. Currently, the two partners split the league’s playoffs. Meanwhile, ESPN has 100 exclusive games this season, with 53 airing on ESPN or ABC. Now, CNBC’s Alex Sherman is reporting the league is seeking a 50% to 100% increase in rights fees. As part of that, Sherman also reports that ESPN is interested in having more Stanley Cup Playoff games as part of their new deal.

What They Said: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (via CNBC October 21): “The marketplace is extremely competitive and extremely fragmented. But, I believe that with fierce competition that’s going on between traditional television and the newer media platforms that there’ll be a great opportunity for us to both expand our reach and get paid what we think is an appropriate reflection of our value.”

What Remains Unclear: However, it’s unclear whether the NHL will land the increase it wants. Additionally, the report doesn’t specify how many more playoff games ESPN/Disney is seeking. It’s also unknown how Skydance’s TNT Sports would view a smaller postseason share. Still, both companies have held preliminary talks and want to renew, according to Sherman.

What It Means: Ultimately, the timing favors the NHL. Last season’s playoffs averaged a record 1.8 million viewers, while the Stanley Cup Final drew 5.2 million. Similarly, the NBA nearly tripled its national rights revenue in its latest deal. In Canada, Rogers also more than doubled the NHL’s annual fee, adjusted for currency. The NHL is ripe to capitalize on their rights agreement ahead of how networks and streaming platforms will approach both MLB in 2028 and the NFL in 2029.

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