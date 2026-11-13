NBA All-Star is getting a new creative partner. The league and Fanatics Studios struck a multiyear deal starting with the 2027 event in Phoenix.

What We Know: Fanatics Studios CEO Michael D. Ratner will executive produce the in-arena events, competitions and original content. Meanwhile, his team will work with the NBA and NBC Sports during All-Star’s second year on NBC and Peacock. Notably, Fanatics already partners with the NBA on apparel and e-commerce. Additionally, Fanatics-owned Topps returned as the NBA’s exclusive trading card licensee in October 2025.

What They Said: Michael D. Ratner, CEO of Fanatics Studios: “NBA All-Star is one of those moments where sports and culture collide, and getting to work with the NBA, the players and NBC Sports on what comes next is incredibly exciting. There’s already so much about the weekend that fans love. Our job is to build on that, take some big swings and bring new ideas into the mix. This announcement is just the beginning, and we’re so excited for everything ahead.”

Gregg Winik, President, Content & Executive Producer, NBA: “NBA All-Star is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary talent of NBA players and bring fans together around the game. We look forward to building on what fans love about NBA All-Star while finding new ways to evolve the experience with Fanatics Studios.”

Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC Sports: “Last season demonstrated the power of bringing NBA All-Star back to NBC Sports, with fans responding in a big way and driving significant growth in viewership for the event. Together with the NBA and Fanatics Studios, we’re excited to build on that success.”

What Remains Unclear: However, the release does not specify which new events or competitions fans will see. Likewise, the partners have not named any talent as of yet for Phoenix. It’s also unclear whether Fanatics’ merchandise and Topps ties will shape All-Star programming. Furthermore, neither side disclosed the contract length or financial terms.

What It Means: Ultimately, NBA content chief Gregg Winik wants to evolve the experience while keeping what fans already love. For NBC, the momentum matters, as NBC Sports’ Sam Flood credited last season’s return with significant viewership growth. Meanwhile, Fanatics Studios, the Fanatics-OBB venture launched in January, adds another marquee property after producing the 2026 ESPYS. In short, All-Star is now as much a content play as a basketball showcase.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post NBA, Fanatics Studios Sign Multi-Year Creative and Event Production Agreement For NBA All Star appeared first on Barrett Media.