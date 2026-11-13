Locked On Podcast Network has crossed 1 billion listens and views in 2026. Notably, it reached the milestone with weeks still left on the calendar.

What We Know: The TEGNA-owned network closed 2025 at 515 million listens and views, so this year’s total nearly doubles it. Several factors drove that growth, including the launch of Locked On Hit, a five-minute daily format. Additionally, the network cited steady gains across audio, video, OTT, and FAST, plus new shows. Locked On produces more than 275 daily podcasts covering every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL team and major college programs.

What They Said: Locked On Statement (via LinkedIn): “Thank you to every host, producer, editor, and partner who made this year happen, and to every fan who pressed play.”

What Remains Unclear: However, the network hasn’t broken down the total by each individual platform. As a result, it’s unclear how audio compares with video, social, OTT, and FAST. Likewise, Locked On hasn’t shared how much Hit contributed to the growth.

What It Means: Ultimately, the numbers show strong demand for daily coverage of individual teams in an on-demand audio/video form. The milestone also caps a busy year, which included Locked On’s 10th anniversary in June. Furthermore, Hit’s short format suggests the network is adapting to how fans consume content. For TEGNA, that momentum strengthens a growing digital sports brand heading into 2027.

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