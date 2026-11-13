Ben Ferguson is interested in becoming the next White House Press Secretary. The 600 WERC host confirmed his interest during an appearance on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

What We Know: Ferguson currently hosts afternoon drive on iHeartMedia’s Memphis news/talk station. He also hosts a weekend show for Premiere Networks and co-hosts the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. Additionally, Ferguson makes regular appearances on CNN. The Trump administration is searching for a new White House Press Secretary after Katie Zacharia departed the position last month after just five days. Ferguson has emerged as a front-runner, with Clay Travis revealing that he personally pitched the radio host to President Donald Trump.

What They Said: “Every time (his phone) beeps, I’m like looking at it like, ‘What? Who is it now? Unknown caller? No call?’ The worst part was before Election Day, when you get all the robo calls — and I’ve been told by somebody, ‘Hey, keep your phone close, you may be getting a call’ — so you’re answer every spall call that you get. I had a 100% rate of answer right before the election … I keep watching my phone for either a 202 or a blocked call number coming up.” -Ben Ferguson

What Remains Unclear: The administration hasn’t announced a replacement for Zacharia. Ferguson also hasn’t indicated whether he’s received a formal offer or entered the final stages of consideration.

What It Means: Ferguson’s potential move would take a prominent conservative radio voice into one of the most visible communications positions in American politics. His regular television appearances and existing relationship with Cruz could also help him navigate the role.

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