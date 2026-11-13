850 KOA is expanding its Denver sports programming with a new late-night show. Dan Jacobs will join the iHeartMedia station after previously hosting on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

What We Know: Currently, Nick Ferguson and Benjamin Allbright host Broncos Country Tonight from 6-11 PM on 850 KOA. However, the station will shorten the program to 6-9 PM, creating room for Jacobs to host Broncos Country Latenight from 9-11 PM. Jacobs previously worked as a host at Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. His addition gives 850 KOA a dedicated two-hour program to close out its daily Broncos coverage. Meanwhile, Ferguson and Allbright will continue hosting their existing show in the earlier time slot.

What They Said: “Heading to the legendary blowtorch KOA Radio. My grandpa and I used to listen together and I may or may not have even did elaborate prank calls into the Steve Kelley Show as a teenager. Tune in and help spread the word! Let’s Go!” -Dan Jacobs

What Remains Unclear: The station hasn’t outlined whether Broncos Country Latenight will feature additional contributors or regular guests. It’s also unclear whether Jacobs will have other responsibilities with 850 KOA beyond hosting the new program.

What It Means: Jacobs’ arrival gives 850 KOA another familiar Denver sports voice and allows the station to extend its Broncos-focused programming. Additionally, the move brings a former 104.3 The Fan personality into the iHeartMedia lineup. By splitting the five-hour block into two programs, 850 KOA can offer listeners different hosting perspectives throughout the evening.

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