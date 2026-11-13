Scott Pelley stands by his decision to confront new 60 Minutes leadership. The former CBS News correspondent says he wouldn’t change how he handled the meeting.

What We Know: Pelley exited CBS News and 60 Minutes earlier this year in a high-profile departure. He reportedly yelled at new Executive Producer Nick Bilton during his initial meeting with the program’s staff. The confrontation became a defining moment in Pelley’s exit from the network. In an interview with Poynter, Pelley was asked whether he’d change anything about his decision to confront Bilton. He made clear that he wouldn’t.

What They Said: “No. I stood up for my colleagues. I stood up for integrity. I stand up for them today. If anything, the circumstances are more grave. With the closing of the Warner merger, Skydance is partly owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The fund is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, who, according to U.S. intelligence, approved the operation that killed and dismembered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. I cannot reconcile partial ownership of CBS News and CNN with the murder of a journalist. For this reason alone, I could not have remained at CBS News.” -Scott Pelley

What Remains Unclear: Pelley hasn’t indicated whether he plans to pursue another regular television news role. Additionally, it’s unclear whether he’ll expand on his departure or the circumstances surrounding his confrontation with Bilton.

What It Means: Pelley continues to frame his departure as a matter of journalistic integrity rather than a disagreement over personnel. His comments also suggest that the ownership structure of Paramount and its relationship with Saudi investment played a significant role in his decision. Meanwhile, his willingness to stand by the confrontation shows he has little interest in walking back his actions.

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