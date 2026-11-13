NBC News is ending original primetime programming on its streaming channel, NBC News NOW. The move will eliminate its West Coast evening newscast and reduce staffing.

What We Know:Stay Tuned, the 8 PM ET program anchored by Gadi Schwartz, aired its final episode Wednesday and won’t return. Schwartz will remain with NBC News as a correspondent. According to Variety‘s Brian Steinberg, the staffing reductions will eliminate less than 1% of NBC News’ positions. Meanwhile, NBC News NOW will fill its primetime windows by re-airing programming that originally aired earlier in the day. The decision ends the streaming network’s effort to provide original programming in the 8 PM ET hour from the West Coast.

What’s at Stake: The move represents a shift in the streaming network’s programming strategy. Rather than maintaining a dedicated primetime production, the network will lean on existing content to fill its evening schedule. Additionally, the staffing reductions suggest NBC News is looking to streamline operations as it evaluates the resources devoted to its streaming platforms.

What Remains Unclear: NBC News hasn’t publicly detailed the full scope of the changes or identified which positions will be eliminated. It’s also unclear whether the network plans to introduce another original primetime program or maintain its revised schedule indefinitely.

What It Means: NBC News NOW launched with an emphasis on delivering around-the-clock news programming. However, ending Stay Tuned signals that the network is reassessing how much original content it needs to produce for its streaming audience. For now, the network will prioritize repurposing existing programming over maintaining a dedicated West Coast primetime production.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post NBC News Ends Original Primetime Programming on NBC News NOW appeared first on Barrett Media.