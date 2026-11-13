Cumulus Media has begun another round of layoffs affecting radio personalities across several major markets. The reductions follow the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

What We Know: Additional Cumulus Media talent and staff have revealed they’ve been part of a company wide reduction in force. The layoffs follow Cumulus’ successfully completing its financial restructuring and emerging from the Chapter 11 reorganization process, following receipt of all required approvals, including from the FCC. It also is the second round of staff layoffs this year. The previous round occurred during the summer in August.

What’s at Stake Programming continuity at affected stations faces immediate pressure across multiple markets. Markets lose experienced management and on-air talent simultaneously. Cumulus must rapidly fill these additional vacancies coming off the round of layoffs in August.

What Remains Unclear The total number of layoffs remains unknown across all Cumulus markets. Additional departures may emerge as details surface in coming days. The company has not announced strategic plans for affected markets. Reach out to our Barrett Media team of Garrett Searight (Garrett@barrettmedia.com), or John Mamola (John@barrettmedia.com) if you have information from affected employees.

What It Means These cuts reflect broader consolidation pressures gripping the radio industry. Experienced talent departures typically precede format or operational changes ahead. Ultimately, the industry continues navigating economic realities.

Who Is Affected:(If you have been affected, please reach out to Barrett Media via e-mail: garrett@barrettmedia.com or john@barrettmedia.com, or on social media)

Westwood One: Westwood One regional manager of affiliate relations, Andy Garcia, departs his role after 18 years. He oversaw the sports side of Westwood One Sports programming alongside Ryan Maguire from his location in Chicago. Maguire confirms to Barrett Media he is now the lone affiliate point of contact for all stations/markets relating to Westwood One Sports. Garcia currently serves as the play by play voice of Northern Illinois Huskies sports.

George King is departing Westwood One following a round of layoffs at parent company Cumulus Media. King spent 12 years with the network, most recently overseeing its formats as VP/GM of Network Formats, a position he assumed in 2019. He initially joined Westwood One as VP of Country Programming. Before that, King held leadership responsibilities at Townsquare Media as OM/Western Region Brand Leader and programmed stations for Clear Channel in San Antonio and WMZQ in Washington, D.C.

Albuquerque: 92.3 KRST afternoon host/Assistant Program Director Eddie Haskell departs. He joined the station just over one year ago. Meanwhile, Market Manager Jeff Berry has also departed. He led the cluster for the past 12 years. 770 KKOB producers JJ Buck and Mike Trujillo have also exited, as has Promotions Manager Steph Griffin.

Allentown, PA: Tom Fallon is also leaving Cumulus Media, ending his run as program director and afternoon host at FOX Sports 94.7/1230 WEEX.

Ann Arbor: 1290 WLBY mid-morning host Lucy Ann Lance has exited the 9-11 AM timeslot.

Atlanta: New Country 101-Five PD Mike Moore has exited. He joined the station in 2019 after previously working in markets like Portland, Nashville, and Hartford. He was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2024.

Beaumont: Tammy Daye departs 101.7 KAYD, bringing her 37-year career in the Beaumont market to a close. Daye has been associated with KAYD during two separate stretches, first working at the station from 1992 to 2008 before returning in 2021. Between those tenures, she was part of iHeartMedia’s Beaumont radio cluster.

Birmingham: Steve West is among those affected by Cumulus Media’s latest layoffs, exiting as morning show producer for Dixon & Vining on Talk 99.5 (WZRR). West confirmed his departure on social media and plans to continue working on the weekly CRN show and Crossed Flags podcast, both available on YouTube.

Bloomington/Normal: Faith Rinker exits as Program Director/Morning Host at Country B104 (WBWN) and Midday Host at 101.5 WBNQ after 26 years. She thanked listeners and the community in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, Scott Miller departs as morning host at News/Talk 1230 WJBC after eight years. In a Facebook video, Miller reflected on his time at the station and thanked the community for its support.

Scott Miller also departs mornings at WJBC 1230 after eight years with the brand. In a LinkedIn post, he expressed his thanks to the listeners in central Illinois.

Chicago: Promotions Coordinator Allison Nehring has exited.

Zach Spangler also exits as Digital Creative Director for the company’s entire Chicago-based cluster.

Chattanooga: Talk 102.3 co-host Joe Varner exits after nearly 30 years. Dylan McJunkin exits KZ106 after six years.

Dallas: Barrett Media has learned that Clayton Neville has resigned as morning co-host at News/Talk 570 KLIF and news anchor for 820 WBAP/93.3 WBAP-FM. While Neville wasn’t part of the ongoing layoffs by Cumulus, he resigned his post last week from the company. Neville joined the Cumulus stations in 2017 after nine years as Chief Operating Officer and News/Sports Director at KMOO in Mineola, Texas.

Fresno: Kiss Country 93.7 morning co-host Joe Castelan has departed. He joined the station in 2023. Kris Daniels remains in morning drive as a solo host.

Houston, TX: Kevin Quinn is out as APD and afternoons at 104.1 KRBE. Quinn joined KRBE in 2013 after his previous work with 96.9 WINK-FM (Fort Myers, FL), Q103 (Brunswick, GA), and Kiss 105.3 (Gainesville, FL). Quinn also hosted middays at WWWQ (Atlanta, GA) and KLIF-FM (Dallas, TX) while serving at KRBE. During his tenure at KRBE, Quinn also spent time hosting middays at WWWQ Atlanta and weekends at KLIF-FM Dallas. Audrey Rose, who had co-hosted afternoons with Quinn since March 2022, remains in the daypart and shared the news of his departure with listeners.

Knoxville: 99.1 The Sports Animal host Brian Rice has exited after nearly 10 years with the station. He hosted The Erik Ainge Show alongside the former Tennessee QB. Additionally, producer/host Joel Silverberg also exits after more than 12 years with the station. He served as producer of The Erik Ainge Show and Sports 180, while also hosting a weekend program.

Little Rock: The Heather & Poolboy morning show is departing Alice 107.7. Heather Brown joined the Little Rock station in 1999 following previous stops at radio outlets in Lubbock, Texas. Adam “Poolboy” Dunaway began his career with the show as an intern before earning a promotion to producer in 2005. He eventually moved into the co-host role in 2013.

Minneapolis: Shannon Knight departs 93X. She hosted nights and weekends at the radio station. Knight’s previous stops include 92.5 KQRS, KFMW (Waterloo, IA), KNXR (Rochester, NY), and several brands in St. Cloud, MN.

Modesto: KAT 103 afternoon host Tony Randall has exited after just shy of one year with the station. He previously hosted mornings at WIVK and KSON during his career. Additionally, D. Ferreira exits as afternoon host on 99.3 KJOY. He was also the Assistant Program Director of the station.

Nashville: Brian Wilson is exiting SuperTalk 99.7 WTN after retiring from his afternoon show at the end of 2024 but continued working as a regular fill-in host. However, he has now been notified that his association with the station will end on November 15th. His final appearance came Wednesday morning alongside Dan Mandis. Additionally, producer Bel Kaeh departed during the same round of cuts, sources close to the situation tell Barrett Media. Wilson spent eight years with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN across his time as a full-time host and fill-in personality.

Oklahoma City: After more than a decade on the air at KATT, Cameron Buchholtz is moving on from the Oklahoma City rock station. Buchholtz spent 11 years hosting evenings at Rock 100.5, joining the lineup in October 2015.

Providence: Kevin McNamara exits WPRO, where he hosted a sports talk show after nearly six years. Additionally, 790 The Score producers Brett Ferrucchio and “Heartless” Jim Braboy have departed the station.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA: Adam ‘Lazy E’ Sieminski departs afternoons at 97.9X WBSX after spending nearly 22 years with the brand.

Toledo: Bill Fox has departed his dual roles with the company after a five-month run as operations manager and program director of Country K100 WKKO, along with morning host duties at Classic Hits 93.5 WRQN. Fox arrived following a stint hosting mornings at Saga Communications’ Classic Country 96.9 WSIG in Mount Jackson/Harrisonburg, Virginia.

His extensive radio resume includes programming positions in Peoria, Illinois, Wausau, Wisconsin, Peoria, Long Branch, New Jersey, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Albany, New York, and Portland, Maine.

Tri-Cities (Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol): Classic Rock 101.5 PD/afternoon host Buzz Casey exits after nearly two years.

Washington: 105.9 WMAL Producer Jane Hautanen has exited her role after just under 25 years with the station.

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