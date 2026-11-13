Charlie Sheen has launched his new weekly interview podcast, Mostly Sheenius, in partnership with Fox Corporation’s Red Seat Ventures. The November 12th premiere features Michael Douglas discussing Hollywood, family relationships and their shared acting history.

What We Know: The series features Sheen interviewing entertainment personalities about their careers and personal experiences. In the premiere, Sheen and Douglas revisit their work on the 1987 film Wall Street. They also discuss growing up with famous fathers and establishing their careers. Additionally, Martin Sheen delivers a prerecorded message to Douglas. The conversation covers industry changes, including challenges facing younger actors. Sheen also explains how promoting his memoir influenced his interviewing approach.

Meanwhile, upcoming guests include Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Denise Richards and Jennifer Grey, among others. Episodes will arrive weekly on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio. Video episodes and exclusive content will appear on select digital channels. Red Seat Ventures represents more than 40 creators across multiple media genres. STRAC Media produces the podcast, with Sheen, his former agent and business partner Todd Christopher, and Red Seat Ventures executive Eric Pearce serving as executive producers.

What They Said: “I’m reminded of one of Bud Fox’s lines from Wall Street, when he says, ‘Life comes down to a few moments, and this is one of them,’” said Sheen, welcoming Michael Douglas to the premiere.

“I’m a big fan of yours. I always have been. You had a great range,” said Michael Douglas, reflecting on Charlie Sheen’s acting career during the premiere.

What makes this show so compelling isn’t just the guests, it’s Charlie’s ability to connect with people through humor, honesty and shared experience,” said Chris Balfe, CEO of Red Seat Ventures, in an August 5 announcement.

What Remains Unclear: The companies have not disclosed financial terms of the partnership or specific audience targets. Meanwhile, several upcoming guests have been announced, but a complete episode schedule remains unavailable.

What It Means: The launch brings another recognizable Hollywood personality into the growing celebrity podcast market. For Red Seat Ventures, Sheen adds a Hollywood-focused interview series to its expanding portfolio of personality-driven programming. Meanwhile, his industry relationships and personal experiences could help distinguish the show from other celebrity interview podcasts. The Michael Douglas premiere demonstrates how those connections can produce conversations rooted in shared history. More broadly, the partnership reflects how media companies are working with established entertainers to expand their presence across audio and video platforms.

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