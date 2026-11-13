Stephen A. Smith interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House for his Straight Shooter series. The conversation featured Smith challenging the president on election results, economic policies, and other political issues.

What We Know: Smith conducted the interview inside the White House’s Roosevelt Room following the 2026 midterm elections. The meeting came nearly a month after Smith attended an October 15th White House dinner with Trump. Throughout the conversation, Smith questioned Trump’s explanations for Republican election losses and his administration’s economic messaging. Meanwhile, he pressed Trump on consumer prices, tariffs and the conflict with Iran.

Additionally, Smith challenged Trump’s rhetoric toward political opponents and questioned border security policies. Other topics included Trump’s relationship with Black voters, education funding, criminal justice reform and developments in the technology industry. Despite their disagreements, the conversation remained respectful, with both acknowledging their longstanding acquaintance.

What They Said: “For the record, just so we can remind everybody, you and I have gone back decades now. We’ve known each other for a long time. I think we’ve liked each other,”-Stephen A. Smith

“Yes. Absolutely.”-President Donald Trump

Smith challenged Trump’s explanation for Republican election losses, pointing to the president’s earlier campaign messaging.

“You said going into the midterms, put you on the ballot. I did. So, how can it not be that you were?” –Stephen A. Smith

“Well, they didn’t do it. They didn’t put me on the ballot. The people didn’t believe in the candidates perhaps.”-President Donald Trump

On Economic Messaging

“That’s not the message the American people receive. Why did they receive it? Because you’re the master. How come they didn’t receive that message?” — Stephen A. Smith

“Because you have fake news that doesn’t want to report the message now.” –President Donald Trump

Later, Smith questioned whether continued political disagreements would create further conflict.

“It sounds like you believe that you have been right all along. You’re not budging one bit. You’re going to double down, which means that the Democrats and you it’s going to be more chaos over the next two years.”-Stephen A. Smith

“Or they may work with me because I think they want to see good healthcare.”-PresidentDonald Trump

What Remains Unclear: It remains unclear whether Smith’s White House interview will lead to similar access to other high-ranking government officials.

What It Means: The White House interview marks a significant milestone in Stephen A. Smith’s growing presence in political commentary. Securing an interview with a sitting president provides Straight Shooter with national exposure beyond Smith’s established sports media audience. Moreover, Smith’s questioning demonstrates how experienced interviewers can challenge prominent figures while maintaining professionalism and mutual respect. That approach carries particular significance when interviewing a politically polarizing figure like Trump amid ongoing national divisions. Rather than avoiding contentious subjects, Smith pressed Trump on several issues while allowing the president to explain and defend his positions. The exchange illustrates how pointed questioning and respectful dialogue can coexist, even during disagreements over deeply divisive political issues.

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