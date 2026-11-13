iHeartRadio has released its 2026 year-end rankings, highlighting listening trends across its broadcast radio stations and digital platforms. The annual report also provides personalized summaries of users’ music and podcast listening habits.

What We Know:Announced November 12, the rankings measure estimated radio audience exposure through total audience spins (TAS), alongside digital streaming activity. Bruno Mars led all artists with more than 2.6 billion TAS, followed by Taylor Swift (2.1 billion) and Olivia Dean (1.9 billion). Meanwhile, Kehlani’s “Folded” topped the song rankings with more than 1.1 billion TAS. Mars followed with “I Just Might,” which surpassed 1 billion TAS. Additionally, Dean placed two songs in the top five, “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” and “Man I Need.” The rankings spanned pop, country, R&B, and alternative music, featuring both established stars and emerging talent. Other top 10 artists included Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, alongside newer performers Sombr and Ella Langley. Beyond the national rankings, listeners can access personalized summaries of their most-played artists, songs and podcasts through the iHeartRadio app.

What the Numbers Show:

iHeartRadio’s Top 10 Artists of 2026

Rank Artist Total Audience Spins (TAS) 1 Bruno Mars 2.6B+ 2 Taylor Swift 2.1B+ 3 Olivia Dean 1.9B+ 4 Morgan Wallen 1.8B+ 5 Justin Bieber 1.7B+ 6 Chris Brown 1.3B+ 7 Luke Combs 1.3B+ 8 Michael Jackson 1.2B+ 9 Ella Langley 1.2B+ 10 sombr 1.2B+

iHeartRadio’s Top 10 Songs of 2026

Rank Song Artist Total Audience Spins (TAS) 1 Folded Kehlani 1.1B+ 2 I Just Might Bruno Mars 1.0B+ 3 So Easy (To Fall in Love) Olivia Dean 1.0B+ 4 Man I Need Olivia Dean 976M+ 5 Ordinary Alex Warren 795M+ 6 Mutt Leon Thomas 795M+ 7 back to friends sombr 781M+ 8 Dracula – JENNIE Remix Tame Impala 753M+ 9 Choosin’ Texas Ella Langley 727M+ 10 YUKON Justin Bieber 718M+

Source: iHeartRadio, November 12, 2026. TAS measures estimated audience exposure through radio airplay. B = billion; M = million.

What Remains Unclear: iHeartRadio has not disclosed how much broadcast radio and digital streaming individually contributed to the rankings. Additionally, the company has not provided market-specific or station-level breakdowns. It remains unclear whether the findings will influence future music programming decisions across its stations.

What It Means: The rankings offer insight into music listening trends across broadcast radio and digital platforms. For radio programmers, the results provide another reference point when evaluating song rotations, artist popularity, and audience preferences. Michael Jackson’s presence in the top 10 also highlights the enduring popularity of classic hits alongside newer releases. Meanwhile, personalized recaps create opportunities for iHeartRadio to encourage app engagement and strengthen listener relationships. More broadly, the initiative demonstrates how broadcasters can use audience data to inform programming strategies while expanding their digital presence.

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