NBC Sports‘ Coast 2 Coast Tuesday averaged 4.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock for its November 10 doubleheader. The audience marked the largest pre-Christmas NBA Tuesday audience on record, excluding NBA Tip-Off games.

What We Know: NBC Sports announced the figures on November 12th, reporting peak viewership of 4.7 million between 8:45 and 9 p.m. ET. The peak occurred during the Boston Celtics’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the doubleheader also featured the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Portland Trail Blazers. Overall, the audience increased 69% compared with last season’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday average. Additionally, the broadcast surpassed the previous record of 3.9 million viewers, established during a Chicago Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game on TNT in December 1996. That matchup marked rookie Kobe Bryant’s first meeting with Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ primetime NBA coverage is averaging 5.2 million viewers this season, up 37% over comparable programming last year. The network’s measurements combine Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel figures with digital viewing data from Adobe Analytics.

What the Numbers Show:

Broadcast Date Network Viewers Celtics-76ers / Thunder-Blazers Nov. 10, 2026 NBC / Peacock 4.4M Bulls-Lakers Dec. 17, 1996 TNT 3.9M

Source: NBC Sports. Pre-Christmas NBA Tuesday audiences, excluding NBA Tip-Off games.

What Remains Unclear: NBC Sports did not provide separate viewership figures for NBC and Peacock or individual averages for either matchup. Consequently, it’s unclear how much each platform and game contributed to the record audience.

What It Means: The record audience highlights strong early-season interest in the NBA across NBC Sports’ broadcast and streaming platforms. Additionally, the performance provides an encouraging sign for NBC’s renewed NBA coverage as it builds its audience. The year-over-year growth also suggests the network is gaining momentum with its primetime basketball programming. More broadly, the results demonstrate the continued value of live sports for networks seeking to attract viewers across traditional television and streaming services. For NBC, sustained audience growth could further strengthen the NBA’s role within its broader sports programming strategy.

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