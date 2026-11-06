Why Troy Aikman Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy Over His ESPN Contract Situation

Somebody check on Troy Aikman. Maybe send flowers. Start a GoFundMe. Have Joe Buck organize a benefit concert. Apparently, we’re supposed to feel sorry for a guy making $18 million a year because his employer hasn’t offered him another contract to talk about football. Somewhere in America, somebody is working a double shift, wondering how they’re going to pay the mortgage, while we’re discussing whether Aikman feels betrayed because Joe Buck got a new deal.

Forgive me if I don’t reach for a tissue.

Aikman is finishing a reported five-year, $90 million contract with ESPN. That’s $18 million annually. Divide that by 17 Monday Night Football games, and it’s roughly $1.06 million per Monday night. Yes, he prepares, travels and works postseason games. That’s not his literal game check. But however you divide it, that’s a pretty nice living for explaining why somebody missed a tackle.

Meanwhile, Buck reportedly received a six-year, $108 million extension, and Aikman didn’t. Now we’re hearing about hurt feelings, reported disagreements and whether their 25-season television partnership is headed for divorce. Apparently, Buck is supposed to save his partner. ESPN is supposed to reward loyalty, and the rest of us are supposed to feel terrible that Aikman might have to explore free agency.

The horror. Maybe he’ll have to update his LinkedIn profile.

Made His Money

Look, Aikman has had a remarkable life. Three Super Bowl championships, a Hall of Fame career and approximately $55.5 million in NFL playing earnings. Then came 21 seasons at FOX Sports, where he reportedly made around $7.5 million annually toward the end of his run. Then negotiated an extension worth $13.2 million a year before leaving for ESPN. Add his current five-year, $90 million ESPN contract, and the Cowboys and ESPN alone account for more than $145 million.

We don’t know exactly what FOX Sports paid him over those two decades, but factor in those years. In addition to endorsements, appearances and business ventures. It’s entirely plausible his career gross earnings have approached or exceeded $250 million. That’s a quarter of a billion dollars for playing football, talking about football and selling things to people who enjoy football.

I’ve had Aikman on my radio shows through endorsement relationships. He’s made an extraordinary living, and good for him. But let’s not confuse a wealthy broadcaster approaching the end of a contract with somebody standing in the unemployment line.

And why exactly is this Joe Buck’s problem?

Buck and Aikman have worked together for 25 seasons. That’s impressive. So is being married for 25 years. But plenty of couples eventually decide they’d rather watch television in separate rooms. Buck negotiated a terrific deal. Why should he apologize or jeopardize his own future because ESPN hasn’t offered Aikman another enormous contract?

Buck isn’t his agent, accountant or emotional support broadcaster. He’s the play-by-play guy.

Pump The Brakes

Besides, can we stop acting as though we’re about to lose Madden and Summerall? Buck and Aikman are fine. Comfortable. Familiar. Like a restaurant you’ve been visiting for 25 years because you know exactly what you’re getting.

Now we’re even discussing whether Aikman will call the Super Bowl. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic recently estimated a 95% chance he works ESPN’s first Super Bowl and a 5% chance he doesn’t. Five percent? Why is there any percentage devoted to this conversation?

He’s under contract through the game. It’s the Super Bowl, not an optional company picnic where the potato salad might be questionable.

To be fair, Aikman hasn’t threatened to skip it. He’s indicated he intends to finish his assignments. Good. That’s what he’s supposed to do.

However, the speculation has become ridiculous. Enough with the fascination over whether Buck and Aikman can remain professional. People are treating this like The Real Housewives of Monday Night Football. Hurt feelings, awkward looks and contract drama. All we’re missing is somebody throwing a drink. Did Buck look irritated? Did Aikman roll his eyes? Is somebody getting voted off the island? Give me a break.

These are grown men making $18 million a year. Everybody has worked with somebody they weren’t particularly happy with. Most of us didn’t get a million dollars to sit next to them for three hours.

Simply Business

I side with ESPN. If the network wants Aikman back, that’s its decision. If it wants somebody younger, more energetic or simply different, that’s its decision, too. Monday Night Football should be a destination job, not a lifetime appointment.

Sunday Night Football has become the NFL’s premier weekly showcase, but ESPN has an opportunity to make Monday nights special again.

Greg Olsen deserves consideration. Peyton Manning would be fascinating. Pat McAfee would be a gamble, but at least an interesting one. Just don’t repeat the Jason Witten experiment by handing the job to somebody because he has a recognizable name. Find somebody who has earned it, can explain the game and makes the broadcast better.

Aikman can negotiate whatever he believes he’s worth. ESPN can decide whether to pay it. Buck can enjoy his new contract without being asked to rescue his partner. Nobody is being wronged here. It’s business. Sometimes business means somebody decides you’re not worth what you think you are.

Troy Aikman spent his playing career winning Super Bowls and his broadcasting career earning enormous checks. He’s had one of the great runs in sports. But being successful doesn’t make you indispensable, and being disappointed doesn’t make you a victim.

So please, save the sympathy. Save the candlelight vigil. Save the GoFundMe.

Don’t worry. After nearly four decades of playing football and talking about it, I don’t think Aikman will have to start driving for Uber. Unless, of course, Joe Buck needs a ride.

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