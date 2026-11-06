If Political Attack Ads Were Country Songs

Every November, our industry gets to take a collective, happy breath. The yard signs are coming down, mailboxes are empty again, and our commercial logs are returning to regular retail business. Our sales teams did a masterful job riding the fourth-quarter political wave. But now that the dust has settled, we finally have room to relax, smile, and have a little fun.

Looking back at the past campaign season with fresh ears, I had a funny realization: a nasty political attack ad is really only two steel guitar licks away from being a smash country hit.

Strip away the partisan noise and look at the core storytelling. What are attack ads really about? Betrayal. Broken promises. Sneaking around behind closed doors. Empty wallets, stolen futures, and somebody doing you dirty. That is the exact recipe for a number-one country song.

The Manure Spreader and the Crooner

My absolute favorite ad this cycle came from a congressional race right here in New York state.

One candidate was a local farmer who filmed his commercial standing right in front of an active manure spreader. While the machine was slinging real fertilizer in the background, he talked straight to the camera about the sheer amount of BS piling up in government — and took a hilarious swipe at his opponent’s terrible singing voice.

Not to be outdone, the second candidate fired right back. He leaned into the joke, admitted on camera that he was indeed an awful singer, and closed out his rebuttal by quoting a lyric from Frank Sinatra’s 1941 classic hit “I Tried.”

Tell me that is not an instant platinum country duet waiting to happen.

Picture the music video. A dirt-on-his-boots farmer leaning against a tractor, singing about washing away political fertilizer, trading verses with a guy at the end of a neon-lit dive bar trying to croon Sinatra out of tune. It writes itself.

The Nashville Attack Ad Treatment

Once you open that door, the rest of the campaign commercials fit the format perfectly.

Instead of an ominous narrator warning that a state representative skipped 80% of legislative roll calls, add a weeping fiddle and a driving kick drum. Suddenly, it is an uptempo Luke Combs anthem about a hardworking guy who blew off work on a Friday afternoon to sit on a tailgate with an ice-cold beer.

Instead of an attack spot accusing an opponent of raising local taxes while sneaking off to a luxury resort, picture Carrie Underwood at the microphone. By the second chorus, she is taking a Louisville Slugger to both headlights of his four-wheel drive. Hand that same opposition research file to Miranda Lambert, and it becomes three minutes of pure acoustic vengeance with kerosene and a match dropped on a front porch. Miranda might actually make a terrifyingly effective politician; nobody in the state would dare cross her.

The Listener Lens: Humor vs. Hostility

So why does a song about cheating, lying, or heartbreak become a timeless radio classic, while a political attack ad makes listeners want to punch their steering wheel?

It all comes down to the Listener Lens.

Attack ads are built on manufactured gloom. They inject toxic accusations into the speakers without offering emotional resolution, treating our audience like a captive target rather than a community of friends.

A great country song does the exact opposite. Even when the lyrics tackle betrayal, the storytelling connects with universal human empathy. It offers melody, relatable humor, and genuine emotional release. One creates friction that drives people away, while the other builds loyalty that keeps listeners tuned in.

Reclaiming the Room

Now that the campaigns have cleared out and the attack spots are off our logs, we have our stations back.

This is the moment for programmers to refocus entirely on a Listener Needs Analysis. What does our community need right now? They need a breather. They need companionship, laughter, great storytelling, and relief from the noise.

Coach your on-air talent to bring authentic warmth and humor back to every break. Celebrate local life, let the music breathe, and be the trusted companion your audience craves.

Political ads prove that noise can be purchased with a check, but audience loyalty must be earned every single day.

Now, if you will excuse me, I need to call Nashville. I have a demo to pitch about a farmer, a manure spreader, and a guy who tried to sing like Sinatra. Working title? “Your Blue Eyes Hit a Brown Note.”

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