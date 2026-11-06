The Golics Shows How ESPN Can Make Radio Content Work Well on Television

Between layoffs and general personnel changes, there seems to be a constant shift in the personalities we see across ESPN’s multiple platforms. One unexpected move over the past year was forming The Golics, and the return of Mike Golic, who made a name for himself as one half of the Mike & Mike ESPN Radio show, which ran from 2000 to 2017.

On that show, Golic teamed with ESPN star Mike Greenberg in what became a historically popular national sports program. In his latest incarnation at ESPN, Golic teams with his son, Mike Golic Jr., on The Golics. An ESPN Radio show that also airs periodically on the network’s television platforms.

I caught an episode this past week with two main goals.

First, I wanted to see if the senior Golic still had his sports talk fastball. Second, I wanted to see if this was a worthy vehicle for Golic Jr., who had previously bounced around in several roles at ESPN.

Both questions were answered with a resounding yes.

A Father-Son Compelling Combo

The show essentially started with a cold open featuring an extremely enthusiastic Golic Jr. rehashing the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos’ tightly contested matchup from the previous weekend. The presentation is essentially a two-shot, with Golic Jr. on the left and his dad on the right.

There is a certain charm to this father-son combination. It brings a warm, family feel to the program.

On The Golics, highlights are interspersed with discussion. While graphics provide pertinent statistics on the topics being discussed. It was certainly nice to see and hear the elder Golic again. His return to the ESPN airwaves is most welcome after stops at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Golic is an old-school, straight-up, hard-nosed analyst. The one who is going to tell you what he thinks, whether you like it or not. The father and son not only fit together as family members but also complement each other stylistically. Golic Jr. comes right at you with a powerful voice and equally strong opinions.

It is not all hardcore football talk with The Golics, either. Coming back from a break, they had some fun with a clip of LeBron James going into the crowd and taking a sip of a fan’s wine before returning to the court. That led to a conversation about whether wine should even be served at a sporting event. This subject was right in the elder Golic’s wheelhouse. On Mike & Mike, he was definitely the comedic wild card alongside Greenberg, the ultimate straight man.

The Golics also had a rather seriocomic discussion about the size and cost of muffins. Topics ventured into music and other areas, giving the show some variety.

Sports As The Guide

However, what the Golics don’t do is belabor the humor. They move through it quickly before bringing the conversation back to sports. This past week, the duo segued into their Golic Gamers awards, recognizing players who turned in outstanding performances over the weekend.

For me, the best part of the show is the forum it provides for Golic Jr. It is difficult to follow in the footsteps of an established sports media star who also happens to be your father. Just ask Jac Collinsworth, Joe Buck, Noah Eagle, the Caray family and many others.

Golic Jr. runs this show expertly, moving from topic to topic with verve and passion.

Golic Sr. offered some strong analysis of Gardner Minshew. He was coming off a tremendous game for the Cardinals last weekend, going 17-of-23 for 188 passing yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Cowboys. Golic highlighted Minshew’s performance, and his comments proved somewhat prophetic. The Cardinals subsequently handed Minshew the reins and agreed to trade former starter Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore.

While analyzing the Bears’ 34-17 victory over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Golic Jr. said Chicago might be the best team in the NFC and was definitely the best team in the NFC North “with a bullet.”

I like what the father and son bring to the table on this program. The connection they share as family members and former football players creates a more personal and engaging discourse when discussing sports.

TV On The Radio

ESPN, along with other networks, periodically airs many of its radio shows and podcasts on television. On these programs, visual variety is at a premium. Too often, the presentation consists of a single shot ad nauseam. On The Golics, graphics, highlights and audio clips help address that issue, providing much-needed visual breaks from the static two-shot.

When discussing the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback situation, Golic Jr. referenced facts that many viewers may not have known. Specifically, he pointed out that Lamar Jackson has considerable leverage in his contract situation because his deal precludes the Ravens from using either the franchise or transition tag on him.

Jackson also has a full no-trade clause and negotiates his own deals. It was a good tidbit from Golic Jr. that added concrete information to the speculation surrounding Jackson’s future in Baltimore.

As the show closed, The Golics continued offering their views on several NFL teams. I particularly enjoyed their exchange about the Jacksonville Jaguars and why they deserve more attention. The Golics is an excellent combination of opinion and debate, effectively blending facts and fun with a unique family flair.

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