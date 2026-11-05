ESPN Announces Veterans Day Programming and Initiatives for 2026

ESPN will recognize veterans and active-duty military members through its annual Veterans Week initiatives. The network’s tribute will span television, radio, digital and social platforms surrounding Veterans Day.

What We Know: ESPN’s America’s Heroes Veterans Week will run November 6th–14th, featuring special programming, live broadcasts and stories celebrating military service. Several prominent athletes and coaches, including Nick Saban, Jason Kelce, Chris Paul, Dak Prescott, Aaron Judge, Shaquille O’Neal and Jalen Hurts, will deliver military shoutouts during programming presented by USAA. Additionally, SportsCenter will air a 30-minute Veterans Day special November 12th at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday NFL Countdown will feature a live studio audience of veterans on November 8th, while College GameDay will highlight military connections within athletes’ and coaches’ families. ESPN will also feature the annual Secretaries’ Cup football game on ESPN+ November 14th.

What They Said: “At Disney and ESPN, honoring veterans, active-duty service members and military families is about more than recognizing their service and sacrifice. It is about fostering a sense of belonging, creating meaningful opportunities and demonstrating our gratitude through action. As a Marine veteran, this commitment is deeply personal to me. Through ESPN’s 2026 Veterans Week, we are proud to share powerful stories of service, celebrate our veteran colleagues and strengthen the programs that support veterans and military spouses as they pursue their next chapters.” -ESPN Sports Marketing Vice President Brian Iglesias

What Remains Unclear: ESPN hasn’t outlined the complete schedule for every Veterans Week feature across its television, radio and digital platforms. However, the network confirmed that ESPN Radio will carry themed segments, interviews and tributes throughout the week.

What It Means: ESPN’s Veterans Week extends beyond holiday-themed sports coverage. The company will also spotlight its support of veterans through partnerships with Student Veterans of America and Disabled American Veterans. ESPN said its support of DAV career fairs has helped generate 10,317 job offers over the past four years.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post ESPN Announces Veterans Day Programming and Initiatives for 2026 appeared first on Barrett Media.