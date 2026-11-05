Glenn Beck Gives Mercury One $5 Million for Humanitarian Aid

Glenn Beck is giving $5 million to Mercury One, the nonprofit he founded. The donation will support its humanitarian work and urgent relief efforts.

What We Know: Beck announced the personal contribution during Mercury One’s 15th anniversary gala in Irving, Texas. The $5 million gift will go to the organization’s Maximum Impact Fund, which provides flexible funding for urgent humanitarian needs. Additionally, the fund supports Mercury One’s commitment to directing 100% of designated donations to those in need. The organization has supported disaster response efforts in the United States and international humanitarian missions. Its work includes partnerships with organizations such as The Nazarene Fund.

Mercury One has placed particular emphasis on helping persecuted Christians in Nigeria. Beck wants to bring greater attention to the situation and expand assistance for vulnerable Christian communities facing violence and displacement.

What They Said: “There’s nobody being killed at the clip that Christians are. We need eyes to be opened. We need countries to be opened. And we need the United States to take a bold stand on this, as well.” –Glenn Beckin an interview with the Christian Post

What Remains Unclear: Mercury One hasn’t detailed how it will allocate the $5 million contribution across its humanitarian initiatives. The organization also hasn’t outlined specific funding targets or timelines for its ongoing efforts in Nigeria.

What It Means: Beck’s contribution provides Mercury One with additional resources as it continues its humanitarian work. Moreover, the donation highlights his efforts to bring attention to religious persecution and encourage a greater response from American leaders. The gift also comes as the nonprofit marks 15 years of disaster relief, rescue operations, and community restoration efforts.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post Glenn Beck Gives Mercury One $5 Million for Humanitarian Aid appeared first on Barrett Media.