Ryan Clark: ESPN Executives Avoided Him, Rewarded Favorites

Ryan Clark is opening up again about his ESPN exit. On All The Smoke, the former analyst said ESPN executives avoided conversations with him and tended to reward those they liked.

What We Know: Clark joined ESPN in 2015 after retiring from the NFL. However, his run ended earlier this summer, when he learned he’d lost his job while on air for NFL Live. The move kicked off a round of ESPN layoffs following the network’s NFL Network acquisition. Afterward, Clark insisted he was fired, not laid off. Now, months later after expanding The Pivot Sports Network and sealing a distribution deal with Netflix, Clark opened up about the manner in which he was treated by ESPN executives.

What They Said: (all quotes via All The Smoke):

Ryan Clark said ESPN executives always tried to avoid conversations with him: “The newer regime, the new two and three and the people making decisions. It was this odd thing that they would send the minions [because] you never really wanted to have the conversation. Dave Roberts, who’s a longtime executive there. I wish we would have had a better relationship. We could not have a good relationship because they always sent him. I didn’t really have a person.”

Ryan Clark on being forced to apologize for his take on Kyren Lacy: “I remember Dave Roberts called me the next day, and he [said] you need to apologize. I said, “For what?” He [asked] what do you feel you did wrong? I said nothing, didn’t tell a lie, and didn’t misstate a fact. So, there’s really nothing to apologize for. I remember in London, and we were watching this dog. I told [my wife] I’m going to quit because they told me that if I didn’t apologize, I couldn’t work.”

Ryan Clark on the culture within ESPN that rewards talent: “I didn’t understand how important, not who you knew, how important it was to have people actually like you. I don’t live a life of attempting to be liked. I do have enough friends. You become my friend by understanding and accepting who I am. Being able to tell me if you think I’m wrong. If I love you enough, those are conversations we have to be able to have. I’m not going to go to lunch with you just because I feel like it’ll help my career.”

What Remains Unclear: Clark also said longtime executive Dave Roberts pushed him to apologize for his Kyren Lacy comments. Still, it’s unclear whether ESPN will respond to his latest claims. Previously, The Athletic reported that executives soured on Clark after a September 2025 on-air clash with Peter Schrager. Clark, however, has said Schrager had nothing to do with his firing.

What It Means: Clark’s comments keep a months-old story in the headlines. Moreover, they show how relationships with executives can shape on-air careers. For talent across the industry, the lesson is blunt: skill alone may not guarantee job security. Ultimately, the fallout keeps ESPN’s handling of the exit under scrutiny.

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The post Ryan Clark: ESPN Executives Avoided Him, Rewarded Favorites appeared first on Barrett Media.