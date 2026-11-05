Brendan Carr: I Have No Concerns About Working With Congressional Democrats

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr says he’s willing to work with Democrats despite growing scrutiny of the agency. His comments come as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

What We Know: Carr made the remarks following the FCC‘s October open meeting and ahead of the November 3rd midterm elections. Democrats ultimately won control of both the House and Senate, setting up a change in congressional oversight when the new Congress convenes in January 2027. The FCC chairman has faced criticism from Democratic lawmakers over the agency’s handling of broadcast regulation, media ownership and enforcement actions involving broadcasters.

What They Said: “There’s no concerns on my end at all … I’m always happy to work with anybody when we’re aligned on the right types of policy outcomes.” -Brendan Carr

What Remains Unclear: Carr didn’t specify which policy areas could provide opportunities for cooperation with Democrats. Additionally, it’s unclear whether the change in congressional leadership will prompt him to reconsider any of the commission’s regulatory priorities. Democrats have signaled they intend to scrutinize the FCC’s decisions more closely, particularly those involving broadcasters and media ownership.

What It Means: The election results create a new political dynamic for Carr and the FCC. Although Democrats won’t directly control the commission, they will have greater authority to investigate its actions and question its leadership. Furthermore, congressional oversight could become a significant challenge as Carr continues pursuing the Trump administration’s communications policy priorities. His comments suggest he’s willing to work across party lines, provided there’s agreement on the direction of the policies.

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