92Q Adds DeDe in the Morning to Daily Lineup

DeDe in the Morning is expanding its national reach with a new affiliate in Nashville. The nationally syndicated morning show has joined Cumulus Media’s 92Q lineup.

What We Know: Hosted by Radio Hall of Famer DeDe McGuire, DeDe in the Morning will air mornings on 92Q. The nationally syndicated Urban morning show features McGuire alongside her on-air team. Additionally, the program blends entertainment, lifestyle content, and motivational moments for listeners nationwide. McGuire has also built a strong social media presence that extends the show’s digital reach.

What They Said: “I’m so happy to be heard in Nashville on 92Q! It’s a blessing to connect with listeners in Music City, share my voice, and be part of a community with so much heart, culture, and energy. Nashville, thank you for welcoming me and allowing me to be a part of your day!” -DeDe McGuire

“DeDe has spent years building a relationship with listeners by being relatable, engaging, and unapologetically authentic. Her ability to blend entertainment, culture, and meaningful conversation has made her one of the most respected voices in radio today.” –Cumulus Media Nashville Vice President/Market Manager Allison Warren

What Remains Unclear: Neither Cumulus Media nor the show’s announcement specified an exact launch date for the Nashville broadcast. The companies also haven’t disclosed the show’s specific morning time slot or whether the addition will affect any existing 92Q programming.

What It Means: The addition gives DeDe in the Morning another major-market affiliate and expands its presence in Tennessee. Meanwhile, 92Q gains a nationally syndicated personality with an established audience and a format built around entertainment and conversation.

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